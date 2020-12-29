Thank you to everyone who donated mittens, hats and scarves to the Mitten Tree. We appreciate all of your many hours of work to make them. There will be many children with smiles on their faces as they receive these warm items. The people of Ludington have always been very generous. We did well in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to the Ludington Daily News for publishing the articles for us. Thank you to the Salvation Army for distributing the items for us.
Thank you to the Church Women United for sponsoring the Mitten Tree
Happy Holidays.
Norma Koepp and Judy Hill
Church Women United co-chairs