Hey folks! Did you receive the email about gas stoves? Yeah, the one sent out a few weeks ago by The Honorable John Moolenaar, our representative in Congress. The one that asks you whether you want the U.S. government to ban your gas stove and gives you the opportunity to select, Yes, No, Not Sure and a comment. That email where The Honorable John Moolenaar does not inform you that a study shows 13 percent of children exposed to vapors from gas cooking stoves, develop asthma. And can harm the elderly and those with respiratory problems. Double yeah, the email that is worded to stir up those people unaware of the problem.
The one where a comment by one person is being quoted out of context and used as a bludgeon to promote disinformation and retain power. That email where The Honorable John Moolenaar is being so disingenuous and willing to provoke anger in his constituents because he believes us too ignorant to understand his uninformative missive is a minuscule part of the whole story. Basically, he is telling us a lie.
The fumes from a gas stove may cause asthma in children and susceptible individuals exposed to such vapors. Most of these people recover when no longer exposed to such fumes. Some do not. The solution: use an alternate cooking source or find a way to vent the fumes outdoors where they can contribute to the overall pollution of our local environment. I love my children and grandchildren and care for yours too. I would much prefer to protect them, not expose them,
Now, let me tell you a little something about asthma. It is not just having a slight breathing problem, solved by sucking on an inhaler once in a while. It can be deadly and you never know which attack will result in hospitalization or death. Even if it is controlled, it means carrying an inhaler at all times. You can tell by the bulge in their pocket. The person may also be on a long term prescription for steroids causing bone density problems, such as osteoporosis and your teeth falling out. You must always be cognizant of your surroundings in case there is a trigger hidden somewhere. Your activities are curtailed due to shortness of breath. And you never know when an attack may occur.
My wife has asthma. It almost killed her… twice. There are many long term effects from many attacks and being on a vent for over a week. I am very lucky and very happy to have her still at my side.
So, you can take the bait The Honorable John Moolenar set out for you and scream about government overreach. Or, you can repeal your ignorance by doing a little research to discover the full story. I prefer to become informed, not taken in by deliberate half truths promulgated by Congress' charlatans.
Now you have the whole memo.
Barry Matthews
Hamlin Township