Climate — it’s changing alright. Too much water where we don’t need or want it, or not enough. Hot, hot temperatures. Melting ice caps. What’s a person to do?
We start as individuals and households to make changes and to adapt. We share what we learn.
The U.S. passed the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which includes major climate legislation. It’s a start but not enough. A recent poll by Yale University shows that climate change has emerged as a voting issue on both sides of the aisle. Incentives to go green will move our nation forward.
The Citizens’ Climate Lobby is pushing for legislation that will put a cap on carbon at the source and pay dividends to every American. (This narrowly missed becoming part of the IRA legislative package.)
“The ...good news is that a carbon tax would supercharge the effect of the IRA subsidies, accelerating shifts in consumer demand and business production methods to favor low-carbon goods and services,” states Jonathan Marshall — journalist, author and former economics editor for the San Francisco Chronicle.
So, what can the average American citizen do in the face of climate change? Research. Advocate. Vote for politicians who are trying to find legislative solutions. Make changes in your transportation habits. Look for local, sustainable products. Conserve household energy. Ask your electric provider for a free home energy audit.
You can also attend the documentary “Kiss the Ground” at the Vogue Theater in Manistee on Oct. 25. The award winning film is about regenerative agriculture practices and feeding the world. The show is free. Organizer Chris Riley is presenting speakers after the show: Elana Warsen (Michigan Worm Works), Bernie Ware (retired Bear Lake farmer), Daniel Marbury (carbon storage, Crosshatch) and Gene Lagerquist (Spirit of the Woods) facilitator.
We want to look our children in the eye as they become of age and tell them that we tried to be part of the solution.
Nanci Swenson
Grant Twp.