We all share a responsibility for the well-being and healthy development of children and their families, as it is crucial for the future health of Mason County.
This year’s National Child Abuse Prevention Month is the perfect time to help people understand that prevention only happens in partnership.
According to the Kids Count Data Center, 83 Mason County children were victims of substantiated child abuse in 2022, a 29% increase compared to 2021.
Because of statistics like these, as we observe Child Abuse Prevention Month this April, we want to encourage everyone in Mason County to commit to taking steps to help improve this ranking and improve the lives of children and families throughout the county.
The Children Trust Michigan Local Council in Mason County recognizes that all community members have a role in ensuring children have positive experiences and families have the resources they need when they need them, well before they are in crisis.
This year’s awareness and impact campaign theme is “Building Together: Prevention in Partnership.” We encourage you to volunteer at after-school programs or donate time and money to organizations like Children Trust Michigan that are focused on prevention. Collectively, these smalls steps will help create better, brighter futures for children and families in Mason County.
Mason County Sheriff Kim Cole
Children Trust Michigan
Local Council Mason County