The news article by Riley Kelly on Dec. 17, regarding the resignation of (Pere Marquette) Township’s auditor, Doug Wohlberg, raises more questions, and the issue should be a concern to residents of the township. I am a retired CPA and auditor, so I write from my experience.
The township’s auditor, Mr. Wohlberg, is required by the Michigan State Board of Accountancy to follow the American Institute of CPA’s (AICPA) Code of Professional Conduct. Part of the lengthy code requires the CPA to be independent and serve the public interest.
If the auditor helps the treasurer with bookkeeping, he or she is not independent and there is no independent audit. The treasurer says Mr. Wohlberg didn’t follow up with her until June regarding four water and sewer bills sent him for testing in February. (Mr. Wohlberg subsequently found 8 of 49 water and sewer rates in error.) Auditors send a client a request for information called a PBC (provided by client) list just after fiscal year-end that can be several pages of numerated items, such as invoices, receipts, ledger detail reports, bank statements, etc., required for the audit. Once all the information is received the audit is put on the auditor’s schedule. It’s not unusual that Mr. Wohlberg was addressing open audit issues in June. A general rule of thumb in public accounting is that a CPA firm spends 80% of its time on 20% of its clients. I suspect from the article the township became a 20%-client given the errors, accounting skills/practices (e.g., separation of duties), and emails.
These factors raise doubts in an auditor’s mind leading to further testing of the financials in order for the auditor to have comfort with its audit report.
Did the treasurer decide on her own not to bill the $20,000 under-billing or was the decision Board-approved? I would think it should’ve been billed regardless of the time elapsed.
The treasurer said the billing rates were incorrect due to the software. Did BS & A, the software developer, acknowledge this and fix the issue? Was BS & A notified so that it could download a patch to all users if the fault was indeed theirs?
As most of us don’t read auditors’ reports, it’s only now, 6-months after the report was issued, that we are aware there had been a serious error. If Mr. Wahlberg hadn’t fired the township, or if the treasurer had secured a “closed session”, we’d still be unawares.
It’s disturbing that Trustee (Jim) Nordlund referred to Mr. Wohlberg’s testimony as a “hit-piece.” Mr. Wohlberg was asked to come to the meeting to specifically discuss why his firm was severing its 21-year relationship with the township.
It appears the township needs to budget more for professional fees as it is now contracting with two CPA firms, one for the audit, and one for consulting on accounting, another entity for investment advice, and of course as the article stated, using our attorneys to review how the treasurer got blindsided. Mr. Wohlberg delivered an important message. He made a decision auditors often have to make on client retention and based on his experience with the prior year’s audit, he couldn’t ethically (AICPA Code of Professional Conduct) continue the engagement with the township. Don’t shoot the messenger. Kudos to Mr. Kelly and the Daily News for good reporting.
Gregg Andersen
Ludington