I am against the (deer) cull.
I have spent a lot of time researching deer culls and their effectiveness.
There are many reasons to oppose the cull and many of the stated reasons in favor of conducting the culls are inaccurate.
Because of time constraints, I will offer only this reason: they do not produce the desired result.
This is a quote from Mark Gifford, Big Rapids City Manager: “I can give you my take on the issue having been involved with deer culls in Big Rapids for around 20 years. The Big Rapids community very much wants the deer cull to take place. The deer culls started at the request of the citizens and those requests are delivered to city staff annually. Is the deer cull considered successful? I would say yes from the standpoint that people think that our conflicts with deer would only be more frequent if a cull was not performed. Does that mean that the public or staff see it as solving the problem, the answer to that is no.”
So, people think deer culls keep it from getting worse, but can’t prove it while they know it does not make it better but keep doing it anyway.
(According to a December 2008 article in the Muskegon Chronicle), after Capt. Rick Yonker of the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety used a heat-sensing video camera, Yonker found only 54 deer. The number of deer spotted was far fewer than officials had expected to find so the planned cull was canceled.
Once Ludington starts this, the city officials will be pressured to keep it up forever.
The funds allocated for a deer cull would be much better spent allocated to local law enforcement to increase security at our public schools, where it could be the most important thing the city ever does.
Terry Grams
Ludington