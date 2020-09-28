I am sick and tired of Trump supporters pushing only the abortion and Right to Life issue. There's more issues than that, but I'll get to that in a few minutes.
Because of Trump's handling of the virus, we now have more than 200,000 dead. Did they not deserve the right to life? How about those who will die from the virus. Do they not deserve the right to life?
Now some of the issues. We are trying to teach our children that bullying is wrong. It is a little hard when we see the president doing it.
How about every sentence out of Don's mouth has a lie in it.
He also incites violence. The rally Saturday (Sept. 19) is an example. There were people in the back of moving pickup trucks with uncased guns. The last I knew, this was against the law as was using foul language in front of children. Also, the rally broke another law by obstructing traffic. If you participated, you are scum of the earth.
If you are in a state with a Democratic governor like we are, you can forget much help as Trump has made everything a partisan issue including the nonpartisan virus.
Marjory Sherburn
Ludington