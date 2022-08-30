Stix, as a neighbor, has been a terrible experience for me.
The building may look nice, serving food for the “elite” and including a rec-center and bier garten but that does not make them a decent neighbor.
Their outdoor bands are incredibly loud and the management/owner are totally unresponsive to the unsettling harm their loud, unending bands cause while blaring through my neighborhood. Nothing about the noise level they generate is “minimal.” Having them as a sound-range neighbor is a terrible experience.
Frankly, it seems easy to wax poetic about the wonders of this new establishment and its owner if you don’t live within the range of their speaker system. If you did and you were assaulted pretty much every weekend from May until now and into September maybe October, perhaps you would be less inclined to tell those of us who are impacted to be more tolerant. I was tolerant for months until it became apparent that sound control wasn’t happening. Bands playing 2-3 nights per week, for as long as 5 hours at a time, now going on 5 months is unreasonable. Walk in my shoes before you judge my reactions.
I don’t believe any person or business should have the right much less the motivation to come into a neighborhood that has been peaceful and quiet and then completely disrupt the atmosphere for their own personal wishes. Good neighbors talk and find ways to interact that are respectful of each other’s space. This neighbor refuses to communicate in any way so his actions, along with actually not significantly reducing the sound levels, make his expression of reported “sympathy” difficult to take seriously.
Everyone could still support the business and have fun in the outdoor bier garten without the music being so loud it takes the peace away from dozens of neighbors within at least a half mile radius. I am 0.6 miles distant and the noise on Aug. 27 filled my yard and my house to excess. I hate how I feel when my privacy is invaded so casually and there is no reasonable escape or potential solution.
Stix, for me, is a terrible neighbor, right now. I hope they do better. It would be nice if community members saw the problem realistically and advocated for solutions rather than cheering on the insensitivity of this business as it is functioning now. Actions speak louder than words.
Mary Ann Perkins
Hamlin Township