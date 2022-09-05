A radical-right entertainment channel recently aired a deceptive story about a proposed New Jersey offshore wind farm, alleging that fishing grounds will be destroyed.
Apparently, in lieu of Biden’s recently passed climate bill (part of the Inflation Reduction Act), the show’s producers felt compelled to denigrate the effort. The bill provides tax credits for wind electrical generation as one way to curb runaway atmospheric heating, but the show’s producers appear happy sticking with coal.
As uninhabitable areas on Earth increase due to climate change, we need people who value science to take charge and advocate meaningful solutions to this crisis. A proactive populace can help restore the environment while profiting by growing the economy and appreciating the uniqueness of our planet. Ideas abound with various solutions to the climate crisis, some good and some bad. One hare-brained notion we must put to rest is that of a Mars colony. This extraterrestrial long-shot comes with astronomical cost and travel time. Allow me to digress a bit.
Since the Red Planet is 1.5 times further from the Sun than Earth, it receives slightly more than half as much solar energy leading to frigid conditions, averaging minus-80 degrees. Summer temperatures barely reach a daytime high of 32. Its greater distance from the Sun is not the only reason for the cold Martian climate. Lower Martian gravity and atmospheric composition are huge factors.
Mars is smaller than Earth, with half the diameter and a tenth of its mass, making gravity on Mars about a third of ours. This, combined with solar wind exposure, lead to most of its air evaporating into space. What remains of the Martian atmosphere consists essentially of a thin veil of carbon dioxide gas. With less than one-percent of Earth’s sea-level pressure, walking about the rusty surface would mandate moon-style space suits.
Mars’ small size leads to another serious life-support problem. It cooled quicker than Earth from its inception five billion years ago. Mars is now virtually geologically inactive. Without volcanic eruptions, earthquakes or plate tectonics, there is little activity to replenish lost atmospheric gases. The possibly most significant obstacle to sustaining a protective atmosphere is the lack of a sufficiently molten core.
Unlike Mars, Earth has a hot rotating core of iron and nickel, generating a massive magnetic field. This field effectively deflects most of the incoming electrically-charged solar wind to the polar regions, where it ionizes the frigid atmosphere, producing the Northern Lights.
The nature of our atmosphere protects us from other potential killers. Meteorites usually burn up from friction before reaching the surface, and our ozone layer stops most deadly (sunburn) ultraviolet rays.
Unfortunately, humans have advanced so far technologically that we inadvertently destabilize these natural systems. Pesticide-herbicides and deforestation are causing the extinction of around 150 species per day, more than 1,000 times the normal. Drought, floods, wildfires and paralyzing storms seem to have become the newsy norm as our hi-tech activity has caused climate-altering gases to surge. Clean drinking water is becoming an increasingly threatened resource, and now we worry if the polyfluoroalkyl substances, lead, petroleum, hormones and micro-plastics content are at “safe levels.” These signs and symptoms are clearly the “canaries in the coal mine.” Alien chemical intruders flooding natural life-sustaining systems foretell a glut of unwelcomed outcomes.
To their credit, religious organizations tend to advocate man’s stewardship over our earthly surroundings. Awareness grows for which “miracle chemicals” and waste products have side effects and collateral damage. Human populations have become much too impactful and relentless for Earth to absorb continuous gut punches from the high levels of harmful substances currently dispensed into our living space.
When our “life support systems” are jeopardized, alleging it is no big deal or too much of a bother to change is not an option. A populist business-as-usual political attitude only bestows upon our survivors a dangerously neglected “spaceship,” requiring a costly overhaul with many of the parts for repair no longer available. Immediate action is not only a charitable thing to do but is also an intelligent approach to environmental restoration, job creation and maintaining quality of life.
It would all be nonpolitical if we could fully appreciate the fantastic good fortune of inhabiting this sweet spot in the universe. Whether by providence or dumb luck, our planet has functioned for millennia as a finely tuned machine, perfect for the development and sustainment of DNA-based life. Using our God-given common sense, we can embrace more environmentally friendly ways and work on reversing the damage.
David Chye
Hesperia