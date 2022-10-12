The ancient Roman Empire thought that by killing Jesus, they would end His mission and His movement to bring The Word and Christianity to the world. Instead it only strengthened the mission and grew its members. The person(s) who stole the very large sign at the corner of Washington and Bryant thought they could help end the mission and the movement of those who value the lives of the unborn and the health and wellbeing of women and children. Stealing the "Vote No on Proposal 3" sign will only strengthen and grow the mission and movement.
Sharon Seidel
Ludington
Editor's Note: The Ludington Police Department received a report of the stolen sign at 7:50 p.m., Monday, from a complainant the property owner, St. Simon Church.