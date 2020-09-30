I want to thank President Trump for everything that he has done for our country despite the vicious attacks from the left. Thank you President Trump for staying strong and focused despite the intense hatred displayed by the left.
You have put this country first over and over since you were sworn in. You have donated your salary every year. In short, the only reason why you did all of this when you didn’t have to is because you love this country and its people, even the ones who have put you through hell. I have never seen someone so disrespected and it is because you are exposing the evil behavior that has gone on for years by the left. You have handled COVID with incredible speed and preciseness. Back in January, you closed the borders when nutty Pelosi and Biden were making fun of you saying you were overreacting. It amazes me how the left only hears and sees what they want to. They care nothing about the real truth. It is baffling to me the way they behave. They seem to be incapable of seeing the truth. Also notable is the way you repaired the (Veterans Administration). President Trump, that was in miserable shape. Our veterans are far better off under your leadership. In addition, I appreciate the way that you have put Americans first instead of illegal aliens and the needs of other countries. You have put Americans first when previous administrations put us last so they could get their greasy palms filled and also their kids’ palms filled, too.
I am so glad that you have stopped illegal aliens from walking through our borders freely to gain whatever the Dems will give them at our expense. I appreciate that wall going up.
Also of extreme importance is the way that you have built up a very depleted military that was disgustingly neglected by the previous administration. You want us to be protected. You have done more than any president that I have ever known of in my 61 years.
The most important issue to me is the abortion issue. I have read letters to the editor lately by Dems — (including) one… (that) remarked how she is sick of hearing Republicans crying about abortions. Oh my gosh, this only reaffirms how sick and pathetic the left has become. They can be so heartless to say abortion isn’t important and that it is OK to murder an innocent baby clear up to birth or even after. It makes me sick when I think of how shamefully disgusting and twisted their thinking is. They have babies and they have children, but they say it is OK to kill babies. I have tried to understand this, but I simply cannot. I love my children with every fiber in my being. I think back to when they were first born and how precious they were. How can anyone have children say it is just fine to abort your baby and clear up to 9 months? I cannot help but wonder how deep their love is for their own children. I haven’t been able to find one Democrat that can tell me abortion is wrong. They try to avoid the subject.
Lastly President Trump, I am so thankful that you are helping us to have our guns to protect ourselves and also helping to protect our religious freedoms. This country was founded on Christian principles. I wonder what George Washington and Thomas Jefferson would say about killing babies up to 9 months and beyond—or you can go to casinos but not church. President Trump, I am so grateful for all that you have done.
I had the best time at the Trump rally recently. There were people lined up all the way down U.S. 10 from Custer to Ludington standing out on both sides of the street waving flags, waving and smiling in support of you. It was an incredible experience, and I really enjoyed it.
Also at the rally, we showed our support and appreciation for Kim Cole and all of our police in Mason County. In other cities, police are suffering terribly and it disgusts me. What a twisted bunch of people. I keep hearing Black lives matter — but all lives matter not just black. God made us all. So many people have suffered. What about Jewish people? What about (Native Americans)? I could go on and on. Again all lives matter — Black, white, red, yellow, brown, male, female, children, babies and unborn babies. All lives matter.
I will end this letter to you President Trump by simply saying we love you and are praying that God will give you strength to keep going despite the despicable, radical, nutty behavior by the left.
Diana James-Fritz
Ludington