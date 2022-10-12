Throughout human history there’s been contention between the conservative status quo or even regression to a glorious past that never existed and the progressive view that humanity lives in an ever changing world, where new ideas move us forward.
Following is a brief chronicle of that dichotomy which, at times, erupted into armed conflict.
C.1300 BC: Pharaoh held a fiscally conservative view that slaves should make bricks without straw. Moses taught of one God, Ten Commandments and marched to the Promised Land.
32 AD: Caiaphas and the Pharisees were stolid in their 1,300-year traditional values. Jesus taught a completely new way to treat other human beings.
1215: Magna Carta: English barons forced some equality and rule of law on a reluctant King John.
1517: Protestant Reformation, the Catholic Church maintained its traditional hierarchy and dogma. Martin Luther nailed reforms to the church door.
1776: Declaration of Independence. British Tory colonists wished to retain monarchy. The revolutionaries thought it best to become a new country.
1787: People in the United States threw out the unworkable Articles of Confederation framing a new Constitution, establishing a strong central government with checks and balances.
1860: Southern enslavers secede believing slavery should be spread throughout the country, Civil War begins. Lincoln defeats them, Emancipation Proclamation, Homestead Act, Land Grant Colleges, a national currency, income tax, transcontinental railroad.
1900: Rockefeller, Carnegie, Morgan, robber barons, use government power to retain control of their industrial and financial empires, exploit resources and workers without controls. Teddy Roosevelt, “Trust Buster” beings them to heel, advocates national health care.
1920-1924: Women and Native Americans get vote. Economy is stagnant for regular folks, stock market bubble makes wealthy richer.
Great Depression, FDR: U.S. enacts workman’s compensation so those injured on the job are supported. OASDI better known as Social Security, orphaned children don’t starve, those unable to work have support, elderly have retirement income. Rural electrification, government irrigation projects, electricity in the countryside. It wasn’t just light bulbs. Civilian Conservation Corps builds Ludington State Park. Temporarily defeats Fascism.
Herbert Hoover advocates more bread lines and a return to the Roaring Twenties.
1952: President Eisenhower maintains liberal democracy, interstate highway system links country. Warns of Military Industrial Complex. Chief Justice Earl Warren, Brown vs. Board of Education, W.F. Buckley writes that conservatives want to return to “the good old days” of robber barons.
1960s: George Wallace stands in school doorway defying integration. Bull Conner beats people with ball bats and sics dogs on kids. LBJ leads a breakthrough for voting rights and the rights of minorities to participate in the promise of America, beginning of the end for Jim Crow. The U.S. becomes a scientific power house and reaches the moon.
1970s: Nixon creates Environmental Protection Agency, signs Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act. Big Business screams it will cost too much money and jobs. People breathe better.
1980s: A conservative resurgence takes hold. Tax cuts and deregulation predominate. Deficits and debt mushroom. “The Star Wars Initiative” fails and Human Genome Project succeeds. The Warsaw Pact disintegrates. The American middle class begins a 40-year economic slide.
1990s: Bill Clinton produces a budget surplus. Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America begins era of Republican brinkmanship and causes long government shutdowns, guts social safety net.
2000s: George Bush and Republican Congress: Budget surplus is squandered on more tax cuts. War and unfunded spending balloons the deficit and the national debt soars once again. Medicare adds a drug benefit.
2009: Obama elected President, brings us out of the Great Recession, economy surge lasts for a decade, deficit is reduced by $100 trillion. Affordable Care Act passes, millions get health care.
Mitch McConnell declares his only priority is making Obaama’s Presidency a failure. Conservatives spend the next 12 years trying to rescind ObamaCare.
2017-present: Recent history we already know, but many live in a conspiracy fantasy of disbelief in reality. Others plow ahead, trying to restore a sense of normalcy and problem solving.
I do not accept that humanity improves itself by static conservatism where the status quo is the rule. We must savor our lives and liberties, preserve what is good for humanity and improve those things we can.
Where would we be if those progressives like Jesus, Luther, the Founders, Lincoln, TR and FDR, MLK and LBJ and all those who worked toward a better world had only wanted to settle for what already was?
Note: This letter was severely edited for length to meet LDN requirements.
Barry Matthews
Hamlin Township