I am an 81-year-old male. On Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 8 p.m., I was driving west on Tinkham Avenue at about 27 mph, and it was dark.
About two blocks from Oriole Field, I caught a glimpse on my left of what I thought were deer crossing the road going north. I slammed on my brakes hard and came to a complete stop as three to four young people ran across the road about 3 feet from my truck. One individual on a bicycle stopped in front of the left headlight before he crossed in front of me.
All of the children wore dark clothing and had no lights. I am so thankful I was able to stop in time to avoid a tragedy.
Parents, please try to make sure your children wear reflective clothing or carry lights when out after dark. Another time, a driver may not be able to stop in time.
Charles Peterson
Hamlin Township