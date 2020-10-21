This is a rebuttal to a letter in the Readers Forum on Sept. 28 in reference to the peaceful rally held on Sept 19 stating, “If you participated, you are scum of the earth.”
The people who participated included:
• A Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force fighting for our country as a first sergeant in the Tactical Air Command;
• An U.S. Army retired staff sergeant who served as a part of the Honduran humanitarian force, in Desert Storm and in Bosnia peace keeping force• An U.S. Marine veteran who served during Desert Storm;
• An U.S. Air Force veteran who served overseas in South Korea and Okinawa during Operation Iraqi Freedom;
• A Gulf War-era veteran serving in the U.S. Air Force;
• A Vietnam veteran who served in the U.S. Marines as a helicopter crew chief, was shot down six times, awarded 3 Purple Hearts, 2 Air Medals and a Bronze Star with V for Valor;
• A 20-plus year Army National Guard Veteran who toured in Iraq in 2005 and 2006 and also in Afghanistan in 2012;
• A retired staff sargeant of 21 years including three deployments after 911 in 2003, 2004, and 2012 and also a current firefighter;
• A medic and firefighter;
• A local preacher who is a home builder along with an 85-year-old man who said never in his life has he ever been referred to as “scum of the earth.”
These are hard working local men and women, young and old, farmers, business owners, friends and families who before we rode into town honored and acknowledged all the military vets, firemen, postal and hospital workers and EMTs who stood together for the Pledge of Allegiance and our national anthem.
Also are you including and calling all the people including children on the side of the roads and streets who were waving flags and supporting us “scum” also?
From the start, as we were preparing for the ride into town and after it was done, all you saw from our group were people smiling and having a good time. One older couple said it felt like going to a rock concert. Your “scum of the earth” comment was way out of line, and there were a lot of good people who attended.
Also no open cased guns were seen by any law enforcement or participants in the group.
It’s sad we have come to this, with all the division and hate coming from both sides politically in our country we as a small community have much more in common than not. And even if I knew you, even after your “scum of the earth” comment, if I saw you broke down on the road and could help you, I would. As I believe anyone who participated would as well.
We did nothing wrong. The only apology we will make is to those individuals who were delayed in traffic during their commute.
To be honest with you, I can’t wait for this to be over. I just hope that whoever wins, we all support this person. I know if I like it or not that I will. I really actually do miss all my liberal friends, all of us good people with just a different view of who should run our country. The best country in the world.
Jim Dodson, Custer
Mason County Common Values