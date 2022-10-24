Advice columnist, Ann Landers, was known for a favorite catchphrase, MYOB, mind your own business. Proposition 3 reminds us of MYOB. The decision to end a pregnancy is deeply personal and complex. Allow families to make that decision with their healthcare professionals and personal advisors.
In reality, voting no on Proposition 3 will not reduce abortions. Instead, it forces families to seek reproductive care in another state. As a result, people with resources will continue to receive the healthcare they need, while those without resources become parents against their will. In addition, it will criminalize healthcare providers and families in crisis.
If the ultimate goal is to reduce the number of abortions, prohibition isn't the solution. Instead, the way to reduce abortions is to:
• Provide universal healthcare; including free birth control
• Reproductive health education
• Quality public schools
• Employment opportunities with a living wage
• Affordable and easily accessible childcare
As you mark your ballot, ask yourself whom you want to make your healthcare decisions, you and your healthcare providers or politicians? Vote yes on Proposal 3.
Beth McGill-Rizer
Ludington