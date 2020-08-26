With the upcoming election getting closer, I would like to share information on how people in our community with disabilities can exercise their right to vote.
Our son, Erik, age 41, who has Down Syndrome, has been voting in elections for the past 13 years. Protection and Advocacy for Voter Access is a great resource to navigate the voting system. The address is 4095 Legacy Parkway, Suite 500, Lansing, Mi. 48911-4263. You can also access their website on the internet.
Historically, people with disabilities have voted at a much lower rate than the general population. This is due to many factors, some of which include prejudice and physical barriers blocking access to polling places. A person with a disability has a right to:
• Access you public polling places;
• Cast a secret ballot;
• Have someone of your choosing assist you in the polling booth;
• Request assistance from a poll worker of your polling place;
• Request and cast an absentee ballot.
Erik has continued to have a very positive experience while exercising his right to vote at his local polling place. Our power lies in the strength of our numbers. This power will never be fully realized, our collective voices will never be heard, until each person decides to act.
Cindy Boerema
Ludington