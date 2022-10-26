I love democracy. I believe it to be the finest form of government ever created by humankind. And this year, I will vote blue to save our democracy. I will vote blue because I believe in basic human rights for all. I will vote blue because I respect the democratic process and want to see it continue. I will vote blue because we need meaningful action on the climate crisis. I will vote blue because we need to shore up our neglected infrastructure. I will vote blue to save our economy. I vote blue because I love this nation and its people.
Gerrymandering, dark money and election interference in the form of denial of results and voter intimidation threaten our democracy. I will vote blue to protect the democratic process from all threats, foreign and domestic. The First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America guarantees our right to be heard, and to hear the voices of others. Election interference violates that right. I will vote blue to defend First Amendment rights, both mine and yours.
All people deserve basic human rights. Including the right to bodily autonomy. All people. All people deserve basic human rights. Including the right to worship as we wish. Including the right to love whom we choose. Including the right to express ourselves. Including the right to read what we wish. Including the right to become the person we feel we are meant to be. I will vote blue because all people deserve basic human rights.
We need climate action now if we want to preserve the planet and some semblance of our treasured way of life for our grandchildren. This crisis is gaining steam while some of our leaders appear to have their hands over their eyes and ears. We must take meaningful action soon. I will vote blue because I care about my grandchildren’s future. It is up to me to defend their right to have a future, rather than hand over a seething cesspit. So, I will vote blue.
Our infrastructure is in a shambles, suffering from four decades of sheer neglect. It is irresponsible to allow this to continue. For a meaningful plan to repair our infrastructure, I will vote blue. I’m tired of vague promises. I’m going with the folks with an actual plan to address issues. So, I will vote blue for infrastructure. Our grandchildren deserve better than a broken-down system.
Our economy, along with the rest of the world economy, is in trouble. The reasons are complex, not simple. It will take planning, will, sacrifice and effort to recover. The past four decades have shown, clearly and unequivocally, that our economy recovers when the effort is made to actually repair it rather than hand out more tax cuts for the rich and corporate welfare. I will vote blue to save our economy.
I will vote my conscience. I believe in democracy. I believe in human rights for everyone. I believe our grandchildren have the right to inherit a healthy planet and a healthy economy. By voting blue, I will honor our amazing history, and I will honor the sacrifices made by others to preserve our great nation. I will vote my values. I hope you will, too.
I close with these humble words from The Gettysburg Address: It is rather for us to be here dedicated to the great task remaining before us — that from these honored dead we take increased devotion to that cause for which they gave the last full measure of devotion — that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain — that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom — and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.
Abraham Lincoln
November 19, 1863
It is up to us to honor the devotion and sacrifice of our ancestors by preserving the freedom that they perished defending. Thank you,
Susan Carlson
Ludington