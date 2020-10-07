Dr. Robert Redfield, an expert (perhaps some of you should look up what that means) and head of the (Centers of the Disease Control and Prevention), has testified that 100,000 lives could be saved between now and January 2021, if face masks were universally worn in public places of the United States. Some completely uncaring and irresponsible people, claim that requirement of mask wearing is impinging on personal rights and each person should accept personal responsibility.
Watching a knowingly contagious President Trump attend rallies, participate in a debate, hold a nominating party, ride in enclosed vehicles and strip off his mask when entering a place where all of his staff will be exposed to his COVID infected person, informs me that “personal responsibility” is a farce, ginned up by a gaggle of political hacks with nothing real to offer the American people. “Do not be afraid of the virus.” gasped Trump, trying to convince us of his invincibility. “Don't let it dominate you.” One hundred thousand more of us will die!
But according to Mike Shirkey, Republican leader of the Michigan Senate, “...we will have to learn to live with it. There will be no mask mandate.” Businessman Curt (VanderWall), Radio Personality Jack (O'Malley) and Sheriff Kim (Cole) all agree that the alleged right to infect others is more important than the right to life and freedom from illness for the rest of us. Oddly, I have been unable to find, in either the U.S. Constitution or Michigan's state constitution, any reference to “freedom from mask wearing.”
I find it ludicrous that the wearing of pants is a law of the land in order simply to satisfy some people's religious sensibilities, while mandating masks to save other people's lives is an impossible imposition. Since we do not know who is contagious or even exposed, should we not assume that anyone who approaches is a deadly COVID carrier? Does an individual have the right to use force to protect himself from an unmasked person who intrudes into the six foot safety zone, claiming the “I feared for my life” defense?
Rights are only granted to those who accept responsibility. Accepting responsibility is your respect for the rights of others. Wear a mask. Save lives. Prove you are personally responsible.
Barry B. Matthews
Hamlin Township