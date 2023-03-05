Hamlin Township charged residents $400 so that we could ask its Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) to interpret the township’s zoning ordinance as it applies to the Stix Biergarten highly amplified outdoor concerts. We did not get answers. Our full request/application was not even read into the record. What we wanted was clarification. We received more confusion.
Neighbors for Peace is a coalition of homeowners — dozens of homes that house hundreds of individuals near Stix. Many have been attending township board meetings for months and months, speaking on the record, writing emails and letters to the township supervisor, pleading with Stix ownership to “turn down the volume.” Promises were made publicly by Stix. No promises were kept.
In 2022, 36 outdoor concerts, more than 125 hours of highly amplified, extreme sound have significantly disturbed the peace. The windows and walls of our homes literally vibrate from the bass. Many of these concerts include raunchy or sexually explicit lyrics. Patrons use loud and foul language in front of young children ages 4-7 who live within 150 feet of the Stix property. Other children living further down the road are so distressed by the noise and lights, they are in tears every weekend night at bedtime during the summer, even though their parents have invested in blackout shades and white noise machines.
Stix Biergarten concerts have triggered anxiety, migraines, PTSD, sleeplessness and other medical issues in neighboring residents, including the young, the elderly and ages in between. This is way beyond nuisance, it is harmful.
The safety, welfare and rights of Hamlin Township residents take precedence over partying or profit. If even one township resident says they are negatively affected, then it is the township’s duty to take appropriate action. The noise is a threat to the health and general welfare of the community, another violation of the zoning ordinance. It is unforgivable.
People who do not live nearby the Stix Biergarten (or even in the township), who are not affected in their own homes, cannot possibly understand what the pounding noise is like hour after hour, day after day, week after week. If it doesn’t bother you, congratulations. For the rest of us, hundreds of us, it is painful.
Home ownership comes with the right of quiet enjoyment. That is a legal covenant.
Activities that interfere with residents’ enjoyment of property supposedly are not allowed by the Hamlin Township Zoning Ordinance, yet the ordinance has not been enforced.
The ordinance says that “the use, location, nature and intensity of operations cannot be in conflict with the principal uses of adjacent and neighboring lands and buildings.”
The ordinance also states: “This (commercial) district is designed for the convenience and shopping of persons residing in the surrounding residential neighborhood. The regulations are designed to permit commercial retail and service development compatible with residential property.” Highly amplified outdoor sound definitely is not compatible with neighboring residents.
The Neighbors for Peace have said time and time again that we wish Stix to be very successful as a restaurant and bowling alley. Keep the lovely outdoor area as a place for families and friends to gather and play cornhole and have anniversary celebrations.
But stop using the Biergarten as an outdoor nightclub. Move the amplified sound inside the big two-story building. No outdoor concerts or intense amplification of sound. Take the music inside the building.
Cynthia Tanner
Hamlin Township