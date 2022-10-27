Regarding the letter titled, 'Ectopic pregnancies may be impacted if Proposal 3 fails,' the writer stated that, "When you vote no on Proposal 3, you will be dening needed care for a woman with an ectopic pregnancy." Medical treatment for ectopic pregnancies have never been considered anything but medical treatment for women. Not only will the defeat of Proposal 3 not endanger the lives of women with ectopic pregnancy, it will not overturn the injunction on the 1931 abortion ban. (The writer's) use of the treatment of an ectopic pregnancy (one in which the embryo can never survive to full fetal development and endangers the mother's life) to justify the passage of Proposal 3 is ludicrous.
(The writer) also pointed out that he is not a doctor but has been in the "medical community." Is he using this statement to show he knows something about pregnancy and abortion? Anyone can look up ectopic pregnancies and the treatment thereof, but that doesn't make anyone, medical professional or not, an expert in matters relating to pregnancy and abortion. By his letter, he is in my opinion a prime example of why the phrase "an attending health care professional" in the proposed amendment is bad language.
Nancy Brown
Manistee