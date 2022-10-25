I am writing in response to (a recent letter) regarding (State) Sen. Curt Vanderwall. My letter is not to support of a specific candidate but moreover, to encourage the support of moral and ethical leadership in our country that stems from Christianity.
I feel the writer holds a gross misunderstanding of Christianity, including its role in the foundation of our great country. As a Christian, God’s word is not compartmentalized, but applied to every facet of our lives. This begins first with loving and serving God above all things. Next, loving our neighbor as ourselves. Love is wanting the very best for someone. To live our very best lives is to follow God’s word and His truth: not my truth, our truth, or your truth but His and His alone.
Our nation came into being from Christians who sought religious freedom from countries that used official state churches as a means of control. The principles and institutions, including the foundation of governmental action were Biblically based. In fact, the first amendment prohibits the federal government from creating laws to support a national denominational church or laws that would prohibit the free exercise of religion. This, in turn, provides true liberty and freedom for both the believer and the non-believer.
Our nation came to greatness due to our forefather’s reliance on God and His word and allowed for Christianity to flourish. Sen. Vanderwall’s sharing of the Gospel shows his understanding of our God and our country’s constitution. Our nation desperately needs people of faith and character in leadership. Christians have a duty to speak truth to those around us and to call out evil in every sphere of our lives, including government.
Joy Reisterer
Ludington