On Oct. 1, proponents of Proposal 3 met on one side of Ludington Avenue in support of legislation to protect women's reproductive rights, and opponents met on the other side of the street to oppose this proposal and to rally for Right to Life.
Claire Rizer of Chicago gave a deeply moving speech sharing her personal journey in support of women's reproductive rights. The brief comments in the Ludington Daily News lifted from her narrative did not give justice to this heartfelt delivery. I wish the LDN could publish Ms. Rizer's full speech.
Dee Bennette, the dedicated director of the local Right to Life chapter, sprinkled holy water in front of the courthouse and commented, "They're using the rape and incest, but no where do they have a death penalty for the rapist, but they want it for the child."
I wish Ms. Bennette would consider all of the traumatic ramifications that a forced pregnancy would create for a 10-year-old child impregnated by a family member, a young woman violently raped, beaten, left for dead and pregnant by her rapist and a severely mentally ill woman who would have to stop her psychotropic medications during her pregnancy.
It may be that saving the fetus at any cost deadens the soul of the girl or woman forced into carrying her pregnancy to term. Either way, life is snuffed out.
Pamela Blair
Hamlin Township