The following was an open letter to U.S. Rep. Bill Huizenga shared with the Daily News as a letter to the editor:
Dear Representative Huizenga,
I am appalled that you chose to join the cult and publicly support another state’s attempt to interfere in Michigan’s election. Your action is a betrayal of the oath of office you took to uphold the constitution and legislated rights of Michigan citizens. You have crossed the line from fighting Democrats to fighting democracy.
The frivolous lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (himself under indictment for fraud) is a nakedly partisan attempt to overturn the clear results of our recent election. No real evidence has been presented — in any court of before any legislative body — to substantiate claims of major errors, irregularities or fraud anywhere in the country.
Do you believe your own election was fraudulent? Or do you only reject the legitimacy of Black votes? Are you planning to not get sworn in again in January? That would be commendable.
You only won your own election because of big-money donors, anyway. Nevertheless, it is clear that you are unhappy that Trump didn't win so you and other Republicans are trying to throw out the millions of legitimate Michigan votes. You have disgraced yourself and your office.
The Supreme Court has spoken. What will Republicans try next? Maybe some will attempt to get real. Will you?
Brenda Reeber
Ludington