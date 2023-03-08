The owner of Stix has stated multiple times that the Stix Biergarten is a family-friendly space with bocce ball and cornhole.
Sometimes that is correct, and many of the surrounding neighbors enjoy eating and playing games in the Biergarten.
Then come the extremely loud outdoor concerts.
New in 2023, the Stix Biergarten will charge admission for concerts, and you must be 18 years or older to attend (at least the one they are already advertising for in May). Entry fees begin at $15 per person. So let’s call it what it is, an adult-only nightclub with cover charges, not the family-friendly Biergarten that Stix has proclaimed.
Once again, the extremely loud music will be invading surrounding neighbors’ homes, just as it did for 36 concerts last summer. It was said that the volume of the music would be turned down and stop at 10 p.m. last summer, but that is not accurate.
Ask any of the neighbors. The last concert on Sept. 23, which ended at 11 p.m., was just as loud as the first one on May 21.
Several residents in homes surrounding Stix Biergarten have formed a community group.
Our one and only agenda item is and has always been to stop the noise from the Biergarten/Nightclub from invading our homes, to be contained within Stix property. The bottom line is that we want peace and quiet in our homes, our sanctuaries — that is it — and the best way for peace to be achieved is to take the music, concerts and canned music inside the restaurant.
All winter Stix had its concerts inside the building and there has not been one complaint from the neighbors.
In a recent (Hamlin Township) Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) meeting the Stix lawyer said, “Where are all these neighbors, why are they hiding?” Dozens of neighbors responded by standing. “Here we are!” (and) “We are not hiding!” Neighbors have literally written hundreds of letters to the Hamlin Township Board of Trustees, the Hamlin Township ZBA, the Township Planning Commission, Mason County Commissioners, even the Michigan Attorney General asking for help in stopping the noise from invading our homes.
In August, we submitted a petition asking Hamlin Township to establish a noise ordinance. All summer we called 911 (as instructed by the township supervisor and sheriff) to complain about the noise.
Everything the Neighbors for Peace submitted was well written and signed with our names and addresses, proving we are taxpaying residents who deserve representation by township officials.
Hamlin Township did nothing to protect its residents from the horrible noise. Thirty-six outdoor “concerts” invaded our homes for the entire summer of 2022. There are no protections in place for summer of 2023.
Some say, “It is only music.” This “music” is 80–100 decibels in our homes.
The foundations of our homes shake with the thump, thump, thumping of the bass.
We hear the performers talk to the audiences as if they are in our front yards. If we want to watch TV we have to shut the windows and turn the volume up high. Hour after hour, night after night, weekend after weekend until 11 p.m. the noise tortures the neighbors. We believe that if you lived near Stix as we do, you would be fighting right along with us to protect your right of quiet enjoyment of your home.
Tiller Landick
Hamlin Township