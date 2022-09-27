As we have all seen over the past 10 or 20 years, our government has given thousands upon thousands of dollars to other countries. Even to some that do not treat their own people very well. Now to help another country win a war, and we can all see this as a good thing. But what happens in our own country? When someone with the real facts says Social Security will run out of money in 15 or 20 years, and they have some people believing that there will be no Social Security at all when they reach retirement age. Does our government step forward and reassure everyone and say “No that won’t happen, we will just put $5 billion into the fund to keep it going.”? No, we don’t hear anything at all, just doom and gloom. We have billions for others all over the world but what about for the people that worked darn hard here in America and did make America great with their sweat and their prevailing spirit. Our government acts like Social Security is off limits. It’s time to ask hard questions. What is our government going to do?
John Gancarz
Manistee