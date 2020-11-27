The recent election was something of an enigma. While Michigan went blue and voted for Joe Biden, thank goodness, I was trying to figure out why the voters in this part of the state would support Trump by a 3-to-2 margin.
It came to me when a contributor wrote that she was surprised that neighbors and friends that she knew to be Catholic would support Biden and his pro-choice policy. The single issue of Roe v. Wade has consumed many folks here in West Michigan.
First off, making abortion illegal wouldn’t prevent any young woman who wanted to, terminate her pregnancy. Roe only makes the procedure safe and sanitary. In the 47 years Roe has been the law, no politician wants to touch it, for it would be political suicide as it (is favorably viewed by) 75% of the population.
The other main reason for supporting Trump is just plain racism. Many people here are skeptical of (Black Lives Matter) movements or inclusions of Hispanic American, Asian Americans, even Native Americans. Trump fueled this bigotry with his hateful rhetoric at his many rallies. Now, he’s been beaten, and he still spews vitriol and claims victory in an election he clearly lost.
He hasn’t done his job since the election. People are dying at the rate of about 2,000 per day while he’s out on his golf course. Like the petulant child, he’s acting like a toddler who can’t have his way. A crybaby in an oversized suit, he’s the laughing stock of the rest of the world.
Trump is trying to hold on because he may be facing real prison time. He owes (more than) $400 million in back taxes to the federal government, and another $800 million in real estate taxes to the state of New York. He’s also under investigation for bank fraud. Let’s top it off with allegations by more than 20 women of various degrees of sexual assault.
So, look in a mirror and ask yourself, “Why did i vote for him?”
Roger Barham
Hamlim Twp