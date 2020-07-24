I have been a home owner in Mason County for 24 years. For 18 of those years I’ve lived in Amber Township. I was told Amber Township has no noise ordinance.
My neighbors shoot off high-powered rifles that sound like cannons and shake the ground.
That would be in a subdivision within a half mile of a nursing home all day long.
They are shooting into a asparagus field where people have been working all last month. This is not just through Fourth of July.
They started on Memorial Day. Memorial Day should be a somber of remembrance.
There are people who have emotional issues with gun fire and it disturbs the animals. Then there are people who just don’t want to hear it no more.
I have addressed our Amber Township board. They say it’s a state law. Mason County Sheriff’s (Office) says they can shoot off fireworks and loud guns 24-7, it is there right.
Well, where is my rights? I am sure our police officers and township officials would not want this gunfire and sound effect in there neighborhood. There are gun ranges available where they can shoot all day and no one is in harm’s way.
One day in March I had four large fire trucks, one small fire truck, an ambulance and a Scottville Police car line up beside my house. I was frightened, I didn’t know what to was going on.
They lined up and were waving happy birthday to a child next door. I’m asking is this a good use of our emergency vehicles in Amber Township?
This is an election year. Let’s use our taxpayer money more wisely. Be more considerate of our neighbor’s privacy. Use that ammunition money to buy an elderly neighbor or veteran a hot meal.
Tamela Grill
Amber Township