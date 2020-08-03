While reading (the July 24) e-edition of the newspaper, I read the article on the gifting of body armor to the Ludington Police and the Sheriff's officers.
The picture that accompanied this article showed a large gathering of local leaders, police and sheriff's officers. I was appalled by the lack of social distancing, masks and crowd size.
Why can't we get control over this virus? Take a good look at the example set by our "leadership" from the president down to our local leaders and you have the answer
Dennis Erickson
Ludington