Recently in a letter to the editor, the author questioned the independence of the Ludington Daily News. The opinion writer stated that he believed most of the articles in the paper are too supportive of the Democratic Party's policies and positions. The writer was especially disappointed in an article that was republished on Sept. 26 from the Chicago Tribune about President (Richard) Nixon and used that as part of the basis for his conclusions.
I questioned that opinion and decided to do some personal research regarding the recent publications of the Ludington Daily News. My source material was the last 30 editions of the paper from Monday, Aug. 30, through Tuesday, Oct. 4. I focused on national reporting issues. I also included all the articles that were published under the LDN editor’s (David Bossick) byline, since he was the direct subject of the criticism by the opinion writer. I excluded all articles that were local reporting (such as council meeting minutes, sports,
weather, local crime/courts, etc.)
This left 230 articles which I felt were a good sampling population for further statistical analysis. I wanted to determine how many articles were left leaning, how many were right leaning, and how many were neutral/center weighted.
Here is what I discovered:
• There were 115 articles (50% of total) which were about current events (Climate, economy, national crime/courts, hurricane, NASA, Ukraine/Russia, and Queen Elizabeth)
• There were 68 articles (30%) about national politics (Biden, Trump, election / ballot issues, Jan. 6 committee, etc.)
• There were 47 articles (20%) about a variety of other miscellaneous topics (Gorbachev, China, celebrities, etc.)
Most of the articles were from the Associated Press and other news sources that are recognized as very center oriented. In my analysis I concluded that 206 of the 230 articles (90%) were neutral/center reporting (just factual, with little or no writer opinion stated).
That left 12 of the 230 articles (5%) that were left leaning opinion / reporting from progressive authors and 12 of the 30 articles (5%) that were right leaning opinion / reporting from conservative authors. (All of these 24 articles were from the subset of 68 articles about national politics).
Last, but not least, all the articles by the local editor, Mr. Bossick, were unbiased, neutral reporting about nonpolitical subjects. I found them informative, interesting, and in some cases, entertaining.
Based on this research, I must conclude that the LDN is about as independent and neutral as it can be. My wife and I are transplants to the city. So, our opinion about the local paper and the people that live here is limited to the last three years. We are very appreciative of the local paper, Mr. Bossick, and his hard-working (small) staff of journalists. They do an excellent job and are great source of meaningful, unbiased, information about the news, the people and the area’s history. I hope that all the citizens here (be they long time locals,
boomerangs, or transplants — left, right, or center politically oriented) can decide to support and encourage this team to continue to do the excellent community service that they provide.
Chris Burns
Ludington