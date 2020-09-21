Most of us believe truth is something we can count on, and our society depends on truthfulness. When you apply for a loan, you fill out a form and you are expected to tell the truth about your ability to pay it back. You expect your doctor to tell you the truth about your health and what to do to maintain it. Parents are not amused if a child of theirs deceives them and lies. We need truth.
A few decades back, social scientists and philosophers began to say our world was changing, and that more people were beginning to believe truth was flexible. In other words, more people might say they believed something like this: “Your truth is not my truth. And we don’t need to agree on what is true, in order to get along.”
This is more easily accepted in religion, or sometimes certain moral standards. But for the most part, we still want two plus two to equal four. We really do need truth.
Our country is right now engaged in an important contest, the election set for Nov. 3. Most of us want to know what the candidates believe and what they will try to do. And we want to know what kind of character they have, whether reliable, truthful and hopefully well informed about the facts of life or not.
Last night (Sept. 15) on ABC-TV’s “town hall” the President of the United States appeared to answer questions for an hour from ordinary citizens instead of professional news people. Soon after the broadcast, several news organizations’ fact-checkers produced lists of the outright falsehoods, misstatements, lies or fabrications of the facts that our president had spoken in that one hour. It was fairly easy for any well-informed citizen to recognize many of these falsehoods.
The president filled the minutes without hesitation, painting a picture of reality that pleased him and would make him look better. But an awful lot was not true, either because he is ignorant of the facts or he deliberately and automatically makes things up on the run.
So our country is in real trouble. If he is reelected, we may have a government that becomes more and more one which shapes the truth constantly, whether it is news from the CDC about COVID-19 or any other matter about our country. That is the process failing leaders always follow to make themselves look good in spite of the truth.
I hope our voters will see through the smoke and elect a different president, one who can tell the truth. Joe Biden may not be your favorite person and you can disagree with some of his policies. But he does know the truth and you can count on him to say it.
Stanley Hagemeyer
Fountain