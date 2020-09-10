If there’s anything this pandemic has taught us, it’s not only our health, but the health of our friends, family and neighbors can affect the health and welfare of our entire community. What also may have sparked a realization (for some) are those that we now refer to as “essential workers,” have always been essential. We see how everything comes to a standstill when our “essential workers” are not able to work.
Our “essential workers,” unfortunately, are not traditionally treated like they are essential. Many make low minimum wage (in case you didn’t know, is $9.45 per hour), they may have to work two or three jobs to simply pay rent, and, if they have children, childcare is a constant game of juggling of what bill not to pay so their kids can be in a licensed childcare facility.
So, what we are saying is “You are important, but not quite important enough to make sure you can care for yourself and your family.”
Then the pandemic hits, and the people that are essential, working at our restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores are working at the front lines without insurance, without a safety net that would allow them to safely stay home if they were to become ill (or allows them to decide if their health status allows them to work safely) and without a public health plan in place to allow for proper personal protective equipment to be made immediately available.
Although a plan was in place through the federal government prior to 2017, known as the strategic national stockpile, or SNS, it was allowed to crumble, and the committee charged with planning was disbanded. I can speak as a community member and as a public health professional, there’s a need in making sure all of our essential workers are able to make a living wage, can care for their families, and have affordable and worthwhile health insurance.
Our choice in the determining the next president of the United States can mean life or death for those some politicians so flippantly refer to as “essential workers.” As a public health professional our communities are not sustainable under a Trump Administration that believes health insurance is not necessary for all, that planning for a multi-state outbreak or pandemic is not worthy of their time and that ignores the work related distresses of the more than 55 million people that make up “essential workers” in the United States.
Joe Biden believes in a living wage of not less than $15 per hour, believes that all Americans should have affordable and worthwhile health insurance, and that no one should have to work two or three jobs to care for your family.
When you step into the voting booth on Nov. 3, who do you think knows best how to address the needs of essential workers?
Meresa Salisbury
Free Soil