Soon we’ll elect a State Senator to represent our interests in the newly reconfigured 32nd District stretching from Benzie County to Muskegon along the Lake Michigan shoreline. The question is, to whom will we entrust our way of life, economy, and our pristine natural resources?
We along the Gold Coast know we enjoy a unique and precious resource, so our proximity to Lake Michigan demands that we understand and respond to a unique set of needs and responsibilities. Among others, gales that down trees and cut power, flooding and washed out lakeshore roads, shoreline erosion, along with lake enhanced snow that creates additional snow days that working parents must juggle, are circumstances unique to us. Service industry jobs depend on pristine Great Lakes with clean beaches, picturesque dunes and lakeshores.
Terry Sabo is a lifelong resident of the shoreline community of Muskegon. During his career as policeman, fireman and three-term legislator, Sabo has been dedicated to public service. Jon Bumstead resides in Newaygo and rents an apartment in North Muskegon to satisfy the residency requirement to secure a Senate seat outside his district. His career was in construction with no understanding of lakeshore nuances.
Bumstead is an outsider, and Sabo, a lifelong shoreline resident and public servant. Sabo has proven his dedication to serving the interests of our shoreline communities. Bumstead has proven he’s targeting the office for personal political gain.
On Nov. 8, let’s vote to protect and safeguard our lifestyle and great lakes, and reject carpetbagging politicians.
Eric Lampinen
Manistee