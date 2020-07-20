Speak up!
I saw an old campaign sign today that said, “Proud Democrat.”
Right now, we’re scared Democrats, scared Independents and scared Republicans.
We, for the most part, are terrified of losing our democracy. It’s being eroded, slowly and not so subtly by current leadership.
I’m scared. I’m afraid of the bullies who seem to take great pleasure intimidating an eighty-year-old lady.
I don’t care if I’m scared. Many thousands have died to keep our great democracy intact. At worst, I will probably be insulted. My car may be keyed. My yard signs may be vandalized. Small price to pay to keep our democracy intact.
Without saying it directly, Beth McGill-Rizer taught me this. She isn’t afraid to speak out. She has the curiousity of an Independent. She studies every issue, attends every townhall, asks every question. She is laser-focused, tireless and corageous.
Speak up! Be a proud Democrat, a proud Independent and, for crying out loud, Republicans, take your wonderful party back! Our country needs you!
Adrianne Oswald
Ludington