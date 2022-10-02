On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the residents of Ludington will have the opportunity to elect who will serve as mayor for the next four years. Mark Barnett is one of the candidates seeking this position.
As many of you know, Mark served as Ludington’s police chief for 19 years. He is very familiar with all city services and departments of city government and their management. Additionally, he understands the importance of proper communication and support between the city council, the city manager, department heads and support staff.
I have known Mark for many years and have had the opportunity to work along side him on various boards and committees throughout that time. Mark is a hard worker, problem solver and an intentional listener with the ability to bring individuals with differing views together to work toward a common goal.
Mark is a natural leader who does not seek the spotlight, however he is not afraid of it and performs well in it. He genuinely cares about Ludington and has a heart for the people, and as mayor, I know that he will be guided by a strong sense of service and unquestionable character. Mark has built a positive and respected name for himself throughout the community and is actively engaged and aware of the city’s issues at hand. He is an exceptional communicator, easily approachable, honest, and reliable, all of which are qualities I feel that residents would describe as necessary to be their mayor.
As mayor of Ludington, Mark will provide steady, calm and well reasoned leadership to our City Council. I would like to encourage you to vote Mark Barnett, mayor of Ludington in November.
Jeff Beilfuss
Ludington