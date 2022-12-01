The recent midterms were kind of bittersweet in that Republicans have gained the majority in the House while the Democrats were able to retain the Senate.
The lunatic fringe of the GOP threaten to turn Congress into a circus.
While the IQ of certain members is at question, Marjorie Taylor Greene doesn’t know the difference (between) a petri dish from a peachtree dish, and Lauren Bobert of Colorado failed the GED test three times and got a pass on the fourth.
I’ve listened to Hershel Walker speak.
He’s a prime example of someone who is certainly not qualified to serve.
They seem to follow in the footsteps of our former president who couldn’t spell hamburgers, didn’t know Colombia was in South America, and didn’t know Puerto Rico was a possession of the U.S.
These are just a few of the examples of the least qualified members of Congress.
That brings us to Matt Gaetz of Florida.
Matt is currently under investigation for sex trafficking. (Allegedly), he took a 17-year-old girl across state lines for immoral purposes.
I propose a basic IQ test for anyone running for any legislative office in the country.
We can take solace in the fact that the people of Michigan voted to retain our governor, secretary of state and attorney general.
We also flipped both houses in the legislature for the first time in four decades.
The current electorate is younger, brighter and more involved than it has been in a long time.
While Mason and surrounding counties have yet to come into the 21st century, our minority votes did help to reelect the governor, etc. The best part about the whole election is, I don’t have to look at Jack O’Malley any more.
Roger Barham
Hamlin Township