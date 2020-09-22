I can no longer sit back and say nothing about what is happening in our country. The Democrats have expressed hatred towards President Trump before and throughout his term in office. This has included bogus impeachment proceedings, ongoing lies through fake news and now ongoing riots. The Democrats have been on a mission to discredit and remove President Trump from office. Sadly, millions of the taxpayers’ dollars have been spent in this quest.
There have been many accomplishments by President Trump which are never reported in the mainstream media. There is only extreme negative and biased information provided. Recently President Trump signed a historic Israel-Arab peace deal. Except for Fox News, there was minimal and negative broadcasting regarding this historic event, the following day, by CBS, NBC and ABC.
Nancy Pelosi, in her ultimate wisdom, indicated there should be no debates with ridiculous and hateful reasons which amazingly she thinks we believe. Most of us know there would not be a good outcome for Biden.
The following are things we know. Trump is 100% pro-life whereas Biden condones abortion up until the time of natural birth. Biden has vilified Trump for retaining illegal immigrant children during the review of the legitimacy of family entering the United States. The cages for containment were approved and built during Obama’s presidency for the same purpose. There are laws and processes to legitimately enter the United States.
Biden feels benefits of free health care and social security should be provided to illegal immigrants however no contributions have been provided by the immigrants. Funds for these benefits have been provided by hard working, tax paying citizens.
During Trump’s presidency the economy has been doing great with unemployment down. COVID-19 negatively affected the stock market due to constrictions declared for businesses and citizens however the economy has come back strong.
President Trump is blamed for anything that negatively affects our country. The Democrats want us all to fault President Trump for racism in the country. Racism has existed for years with very little addressed or accomplished in rectifying this issue to include Obama’s terms in office. President Trump is not racist and has contributed to improving the conditions for the black population. He is not responsible for the racism, riots and lawlessness currently happening in our country. He has provided solutions to stop the upheaval in our affected cities which are governed by Democrat governors and mayors which are ignored so the destruction continues.
COVID-19 was not created by President Trump. First, he received backlash when he banned travel into our country to inhibit the spread of the virus in our country and then criticized that he has not done enough to protect us. Which is it? Regardless of what improvements have been made to rectify this pandemic, there is no acknowledgement in the what he has accomplished.
In closing, when American people are told that President Trump is responsible for COVID-19, that he fans the flames of violence in America, that he is racist and that he does not care about the welfare of our country, you disrespect and underestimate the intelligence of American citizens. The scare tactics and lies are evident every time the Democrats and media express their opinions. I implore the American people to open your eyes to what truly is happening in our country. Enough is enough!
The only way our country will heal is if and when the insanity stops, and President Trump is allowed to do his job. Heaven knows that no one else could take the brutality that he has been dealt and still continue to fight for our country. I believe that President Trump has followed through in what he promised to deliver during his presidency, and I will continue to support him.
God bless America and God bless President Trump.
Vicki Myers-Hilbert
Pentwater