It has been amusing to listen to liberals’ hysterical wailing about President Trump’s decision to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court before the election. Unfortunately for liberals, history and precedent are on the president’s side.
There have been 29 instances in which presidents have nominated a member of the Supreme Court in an election year. Presidents of both parties have made such an appointment — for instance, by William Howard Taft, a Republican, in 1912 and by Woodrow Wilson, a Democrat, in 1916. President Dwight Eisenhower even nominated Justice William Brennan in 1956 as a recess appointment; Brennan was confirmed by the Senate the following year.
One must look back to 1880, in the presidency of Rutherford B. Hayes, to find an instance of an election year in which a Supreme Court vacancy was left unfilled when the presidency and the Senate were in the hands of the same party.
I voted for Mr. Trump in 2016, and he has my vote again this year. He has fulfilled his policy goals on behalf of all Americans despite intransigent Democrat opposition. In fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, he did everything possible, at the same time following constitutional federalism in delegating appropriate executive action to state governors.
In contrast to Mr. Trump’s effective and principled response to the pandemic, state governors have all too often misused their executive powers. Gov. Whitmer has proven one of the worst offenders, holding the state in thrall with executive orders despite a declining number of deaths and abundant evidence that only the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions are at serious risk from the virus.
I utterly reject the Democrat Party’s agenda and tactics — Marxist “social justice” and collectivism, “cancel culture,” reckless defunding of police, encouragement of civil disorder (Minneapolis, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Portland, Kenosha, Louisville) and dictatorial imposition of unreasonable lockdowns by governors as a means of social control under cover of fighting the pandemic.
It is an insult to Americans’ intelligence that the Democrats nominated Joe Biden, at best a mediocre politician but now exhibiting obvious signs of dementia. At a recent campaign event he couldn’t recite the Pledge of Allegiance, badly stumbling over the words. Do you really want him in charge in a crisis?
Furthermore, Mr. Trump is the only presidential candidate on the ballot who opposes one-world government, whether under the United Nations’ Agenda 21 and 2030 goals or the World Economic Forum’s new “Great Reset.”
James L. Cabot
Ludington