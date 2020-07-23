There are 17 books, maybe more now, in the Baldwin library showing Obama would be a good choice for the presidential election. And, as we know, he was elected for two terms.
In Chicago, Michelle was an attorney and Obama involved in organizing projects to help children. They moved to Washington with two young daughters, Michelle saying, “I never thought I would live in a house built by slaves.” She meant the White House. She says funny things.
Obama’s strong message to the nation was the importance of fathers staying with their families and accept the responsibilities of being a dad. This message was not continued through his time in office, but statistics show that these children with dads do better — do better in school with less behavior problems, less likely to join a gang, stay out of overcrowded jails and, most importantly, not get involved in the drug world.
America is in an opioid crisis with the new drug called fetanyl where many are dying from overdoses as this is very strong and is mixed with other drugs coming into America from Mexico. A small particle of this drug, if not measured properly, can cause instant death. It is that powerful.
With police cutbacks (Defund the police, I say Gofund the police), there are few people who know how to detect which drug cause the overdose, if the guy is conscious and administers Narcan. You need training to use Narcan on an individual. You do not want to use Narcan for a heart attack or seizure.
Obama said that dad’s taking up their job as a parent is vitally important. We need strong fathers in the home. The mother and father should be married and the birth certificate signed by the father. And it takes two people working to provide the finances needed for a child’s good start in life, health and medical insurance, medical history of both parents. We all want the best for our kids.
Setting aside time to play or other activities with your child gives them a sense of belonging. Reading slowly helps the young child to hear how words sound. All people all over the world turn into parents so Obama’s words are so important for every generation.
Obama was not another Martin Luther King, but he left us with messages to continue in our lives. Mayor Durkin is creating a remembrance to the historic events that happened in Seattle. I propose a statue of Obama and Martin Luther King.
Linda Johnson
Ludington