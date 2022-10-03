(In) reference your highlighted words appearing on the front of each edition of your paper, it says and it is highlighted in red, independent newspaper. Is this paper truly printing articles that conform to the definition of independent news?
I was totally disappointed by (a column) on page A4 (Opinion) of the Sept. 26 edition titled, “We should have held Nixon accountable for Watergate.” I realize that this was re-printed from the Chicago Tribune but it gives insight to my letter. I have been reading your paper for about 18 years, and I very seldom see anything written that slants towards the negative for any Democrats in the administration be is past or present.
I Googled the definition of independent journalism, also called independent media, which refers to any news media that is free from influence by the government or other external sources, like corporations or influential people, which includes television, newspapers, radio and online journalism. It means that journalists feel no pressure to shape or sanitize their reporting, even if it is in any way negatively portraying the government or other power entities, even the owner of the news outlet or other individuals. Independent journalism allows unvarnished facts to be shared with the public so that it may use the information to help them decide an important issue like which politicians or policies to support or which companies are acting ethically and thus deserve their business. Free and public debate is the backbone of democracy.
When journalists are pressured to shape their reporting so that it is in line with certain government positions or corporate interests they aren’t necessarily free to tell people all facts or explain the whole situation as they see it.
It appears that most of the articles appearing in the Ludington Daily News are supporting positions and politics of the Democratic Party. I have never seen anything close to the character-assassination articles printed about President (Donald) Trump that include Democrats like (President Joe) Biden, (Vice President Kamala) Harris, (Speaker of the House Nancy) Pelosi, (former Secretary of State Hilary and former President Bill) Clinton, (U.S. Rep. Maxine) Waters, (U.S. Sen. Chuck) Schumer, just to name a few. President Biden is a president that has proven that he is concerned more about giving illegals entry into our country without background checks, background medical or crimes. Our country is now losing 300 people per day for the drugs coming in from the border. We have the worst economy in our history, and this president fails to answer basic questions about the open border that included one word… why?
I just want to see topics which represent views of both political parties and if something or someone has embarrassed themselves they need to be held up to accountability. I would like to see articles that are controversial that put in the paper along with the views of both the Democrat Party and Republican Party. I suggest making this local paper user friendly by pulling articles that are newsworthy and giving both side of the story. All you need to do is look at CNN and Fox and you will immediately see headlines and most often the opinion of each station only give the attention to their audience.
A lot of awards have been given to the LDN, but anything can be tweaked for an even better result. I have discussed my personal opinion on many occasions, and a lot of people agree that this newspaper seems to reach out and give articles that most often are nothing but hits of one kind or another on the Republican Party. Keep in mind there are enough subjects that will be addressed in the next election to get feedback from both parties to contemplate before voting takes place.
Richard Gregaitis
Ludington
Editor's Note: The Daily News began republishing in its masthead "An independent newspaper serving Mason County and surrounding area" this year as a way to reconnect to the exact same phrase published in the mid-1960s through the late 1980s. The Daily News does receive awards for its locally-generated content by its staff and correspondents and the results of which are publicly available via the Michigan Press Association and/or the Michigan Associated Press Media Editors and can be verified through those organizations.