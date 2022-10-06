The well-funded opponents of Proposal 3 have spent millions in recent weeks to spread misinformation about the consequences of amending the Michigan Constitution to restore women’s reproductive rights that were taken away by the US Supreme Court’s Dodd decision. These false talking points were parroted by the leader of the group opposed to (Proposal) 3 at the local rally on Saturday, October 1, and went unchallenged by any fact-checking by the Ludington Daily News. Yue Stella Yu of Bridge, the Michigan-based nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization, published an Oct. 3 article which provided some clarity.
“This proposed constitutional amendment would
• Establish new individual right to reproductive freedom, including right to make and carry out all decisions about pregnancy, such as prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion, miscarriage management, and infertility.
• Allow state to prohibit abortion after fetal viability unless needed to protect a patient’s life or physical or mental health.
• Forbid state discrimination in enforcement of this right, prohibit prosecution of an individual, or a person helping a pregnant individual, for exercising rights established by this amendment, and invalidate all state laws that conflict with this amendment.”
The Bridge reporter based her article on conversations with proponents and opponents of Proposal 3 as well as legal experts from the University of Detroit Mercy and Michigan State University.
Clinic Safety: Opponents claim that abortion clinics would go unregulated and that non-doctors would be able to perform abortions. The legal experts disagree, citing the “state’s ability to regulate those things that are within their powers to do. The regulation of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens of the state of Michigan is exactly what the state is permitted to do.”
Parental Consent: The legal experts who spoke with Bridge say ”they believe the parental consent law would withstand a legal challenge even if voters adopt Proposal 3.” State law already requires parental consent and future court decisions would be unlikely to undo state efforts to protect the minor child.
For the sake of brevity, I have pared down the Bridge article considerably. For more information, you can access it at “Michigan Proposal 3 fact check: No, masseuses won’t give abortions to minors,” Bridge Michigan, by Yue Stella Yu, Oct. 3, 2022.
Karen Opperman
Hamlin Township