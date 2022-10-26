I have read with increasing disgust and dismay the misinformation being spread by the opponents of the proposed constitutional amendment. Proposal 3 is neither extreme or confusing. I am not pretending to be a lawyer, but I have thoroughly read and reviewed the text of the proposal. The language seems clear to me, it is merely an attempt to return us to the rights and protections offered by Roe. It doesn’t remove any parental rights, it doesn’t eliminate routine standards for medical facilities or allow veterinarians to perform medical procedures. It surely doesn’t have anything to do with the “grooming” of children to becoming transsexual. All it does is guarantee women the right to control their own bodies and lives. A basic freedom that had been enjoyed for nearly 50 years has been removed and this amendment will restore it for the people of Michigan. I encourage everyone to vote “yes” on Proposal 3.
Mary Minnick
Baldwin