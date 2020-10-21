It’s unbelievable to me that our governor, Gretchen Whitmer, is actually blaming President Trump for the plot to kidnap her. She looked right into the camera and stated that this took place because of President Trump. Couldn’t it be that Michiganders are mad that she has had the state in lockdown for so long that businesses are going out of business?
I believe it was good for us to wear masks as it seems it has helped. However, how long does this need to continue? There have been unemployment benefits for a while to assist and there is possibly still a need for it. However I see so many businesses that are looking to hire and have even increased the pay rate, yet companies still can’t get anyone who wants to work. Could it be that the unemployment benefit is more than what they would make if working at a job so therefore no incentive to go back to work? I know there are extraneous circumstances for those needing unemployment benefits. However, there truly are jobs to be found for those willing and able to work.
Biden says if he’s elected, college education will be free (I think 2 years) and student loans will be forgiven. Where is the money coming from to pay for all of this? I see the Democrats wanting more money from the American people than the Republicans for the economy, etc. We can help the American people but let’s not make them dependent on the government. The money coming for all this is coming from we, the American people. The government is us, not the politicians.
Joe Biden has been asked if Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is confirmed, will he pack the court? Guess he’s not going to answer that until we get closer to the election on Nov. 3. Why? Maybe he’s afraid he wouldn’t get the votes.
Another point important to me is to share that I am pro-life, but I also feel that a woman has the right to decide what she does with her own body. The responsible thing is for a woman to not use abortion as a method of birth control.
And finally, leave alone the Constitution of the United States, the Electoral College and other rights and rules that our forefathers put in place. These were put in place to protect the American people with their foresight to make it fair for all.
I have never witnessed as much hate as I have seen with the Democrat Party. Sadly, when President Trump wins, the Democrat Party will continue this ongoing hate and ridicule. Whether Republican or Democrat, this is truly not how any American should act!
Vicki Myers-Hilbert
Pentwater