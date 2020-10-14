On Saturday (the day of the March for Unity) in Ludington, I went to the Republican party office and obtained a Trump yard sign. I walked down the block to the Democratic Party office. (I was) informed… the yard sign was $2.50 and the smaller one was $1.75. I said, "What? Can you repeat that again?"
In August, my friend and I waited at the hospital after our lab work for a Dial-A-Ride bus to take us back to the Towers. The bus arrived, and she stepped onto the bus. I had a cart so I waited for the for the driver to lower the lift. He did not get out, but yelled at me, "I am not taking you." I was stunned as the bus drove off leaving me at the hospital. Did he send another bus? Nope.
This summer, as usual, I went to Walmart to get minutes on my phone. The sales (person) put minutes on, and I paid. As I turned to leave, she said, "You know you can do this at home." I said, "Good, then I do not need to come in." She said, "No, you have to come in to buy the card." I said (not understanding), "Why would I come here and go home to put minutes on?" I do not have good vision and Walmart has always done this for me for years and other customers also. I asked myself, why was she so hostile towards me? My girlfriend said, "It might be your Trump shirt." What? My Trump shirt is pale yellow and light beige lettering. I am not walking around as a billboard. You can hardly see the words. (I've) got to get a better bra.
What I have read about opinions about President Trump are hostile, quick to anger, incensed violent people. This attitude scares me. Some folk will not talk about why they do not like his positions on important events. They stalk off in a huff.
I used to walk a tough crowd as a substitute teacher. Students were louder and bigger than me. But how to handle adults out of control as the vitriol comes out of their mouths. The blame, the malice, contempt. (If the man in your life sounds like this, go to COVE).
My friend introduced me to a family member. He is a history teacher in Grand Rapids. He was proud to tell me he belonged to the Antifa movement. He also confided in me that he was with the Boogaloo-something-or-other, which is a group who do not like America. They work to burn buildings, shut down the police, statues beheaded and murder. Peaceful protesters need to go home so the thugs and criminals can be taken care of.
There is information that some of the protesters have mental illnesses and are also criminals. Who else behaves in this anti-social behavior?
Look up any state and put riot next to it, and you will be jolted by what you see. If this type of person hates the flag, America and democracy, go to a country that dos not have freedoms. North Korea or China. Recently, a famous wrestler spoke against the government (of Iran). Immediate execution but first torture to correct what he said. Disapproved. Gone.
Protesters in Seattle say they are not going to leave… No tourists' revenue. Seattlans want to move out. One company is moving to another state taking willing employees with them. Who is going to pay for this destruction in cities throughout America? The answer is the cities will stay trashed. (For) 100 days the protesters (have) been hanging out in the streets. This scares me. Who feeds them? Where are the porta-johns? Who gets to clean up after them?
Celebrities contribute money like Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, each $1 million. Compare that (to the) dinosaurs (that) lived 160 million years ago. I thought that was a long time ago. One million dollars — that's a lot of money.
Linda Johnson
Ludington
Editor's note: The Daily News contacted the Mason County Democratic Party to ask about the cost of signs. It was informed that the party had to pay for the Biden-Harris signs, and it was asking for a donation for those signs at the time. If someone could not pay, they still could pick up a sign. The Daily News spoke with Ludington Mass Transit Authority Executive Director Paul Keson said he was unaware of the alleged incident in August.