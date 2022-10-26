Five years ago my husband and I were happily expecting our second baby. The first half of the pregnancy was fairly uneventful, and all seemed to be going well. We were so excited for our toddler to become a big sister.
Around 21 weeks our world came crashing down when it was discovered that there were major complications with the pregnancy and our baby suffered from a devastating life limiting condition. We were heartbroken.
At the time, Roe vs. Wade was still the law of the land, and so after much consulting with our trusted doctors and discussion of what would be best for my own health, our family, and yes — even the baby we’d hoped for — we made the compassionate decision to end the pregnancy.
Since I was nearing what is considered the “viability" cutoff of 24 weeks, we had to make arrangements for care quickly. This was not easy as there are only one or two places in the entire state that provide abortion at this stage in the pregnancy. We had to arrange for childcare for our toddler, figure out how to cover the great expense of later abortion which is not covered by insurance, and travel hundreds of miles from our home — all during the Christmas holiday.
As heartbreaking as our situation was, I will forever be grateful for the compassionate care we received from our doctors and medical team. They gave up their holiday with their families to care for me and mine. I am here today because I was able to access safe, legal abortion in my own state.
With the overturn of Roe vs. Wade and Michigan’s 1931 near-total abortion ban looming, I fear for those who will come after me. I can’t imagine suffering through a pregnancy crisis in today’s climate. To be forced to carry a doomed pregnancy to term and risk one’s own life in the year 2022 is inconceivable.
This is why I have been a volunteer with Reproductive Freedom for All throughout the entire campaign and why I am emphatically voting yes on Proposal 3. For people like myself, this is not political. Pregnancy complications arise every day and we need to protect access to the same essential reproductive health care we’ve had for 50 years by passing Proposal 3.
As someone who has had an abortion, I’m deeply troubled by the fear-mongering and misinformation being disseminated by those in opposition to Proposal 3. Not only do they lack an understanding of what abortion care truly is, they ignore the many state and federal laws that regulate it and will continue to do so if Proposal 3 passes. It is important to note that Proposal 3 is supported by thousands of doctors and nurses statewide that know reproductive care best, as well as professional health care organizations like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the Michigan Nurses Association and the Committee to Protect Health Care.
I wanted to share my story today because I think it’s so important for people to be able to humanize the patients that seek abortion care. We are mothers, daughters, sisters and friends. We are part of your lives whether you realize it or not. And we are begging you to understand that there is no role for politicians or pundits in this extremely private health care decision.
Please vote yes on Proposal 3.
Amanda Mazur
Shelby