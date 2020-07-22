I’m voting for Beth McGill-Rizer in the 101st District. I have known Beth for more than three years from her involvement in the Mason County community and political meetings.
Beth has a strong educational background and experience working in the healthcare industry. She wants to improve rural health care, reduce drug costs and address the opioid crisis.
Beth wants to preserve our rural way of life, our farms, and also protect our clean air and water. Beth also believes in fixing our infrastructure, like repairing our roads and dams and expanding broadband internet to all areas of rural Michigan.
Beth McGill-Rizer wants to help improve our schools by fully funding our public schools. Quality education begins with quality teachers, improved pay for educators and improved support from Lansing in helping our rural schools deal with transportation and safety of our students.
Beth McGill-Rizer is a strong individual, who gets involved in the community and isn’t afraid to ask the difficult questions. Now she wants to represent the citizens of the 101st District on the Michigan House of Representatives.
So vote Democratic on Aug. 4 in the primary and vote for Beth McGill-Rizer, the best candidate for the job.
Ed Miller, Chair
Mason County Democratic Party