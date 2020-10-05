In a recent letter, Judge Wadel gave his endorsement for district court judge. After growing up in Ludington, relocating to Alaska after college, and recently moving back, I am following the current elections with much interest. I noted that Judge Wadel found both candidates “well qualified to sit as district court judge." The reasons for his endorsement centered not on the law, trial experience or length of practice in the criminal justice system but on what he perceives to be the candidate’s administrative and technological skills.
As a former assistant district attorney, I find the distinctions drawn to be curious. While operations, budgets, and scheduling are certainly important to an efficient court system, they are not the paramount skills for which we are electing a district court judge. As anyone who has entered a new position knows, there is always a learning curve. As evidenced by their achievements to date, both Mr. Middlebrook and Mr. Jackson are well suited to mastering this administrative learning curve.
As for the technological updates required in the court system, whoever is the successful candidate will have a wealth of information available to him to assist in these changes. There are many different templates already functioning in courts throughout the country from which experience and expertise can be drawn.
What does matter in electing a district court judge is their direct experience in the administration of justice. How long have they practiced law, what is their courtroom and trial experience, and do they possess the appropriate judicial temperament?
I thank Judge Wadel for his years of service to the community but disagree on the priorities he has identified for electing the position of district court judge. We are not electing a human resource professional or a position in tech support. From the information I have read, John Middlebrook is the candidate with the superior legal experience. He is the best candidate to assume the position of district court judge.
Cathy (Wall) Schindler
Ludington