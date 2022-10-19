Prior to Steve Miller becoming our mayor four years ago, the post was seen by many people as simply honorary.
That is to say that while the mayor led the city council meetings, she or he was not generally allowed to vote.
Mostly, the mayor just represented the city at public events. But that all changed when Steve Miller became our mayor.
The first thing Steve did was to establish an office at city hall and create regular daily office hours so that we as residents of the city had ready access to him.
I personally took him up on that offer and found him to be not only welcoming but eager to support my desire to establish a historic district on East Ludington Avenue. He took me that he loved it when individual residents wanted to come forward and help make our city all that it could be.
Steve also quietly went out of his way to do what he could to make sure that all of us would be equally represented when making appointments to the planning commission and the other boards, committees and authorities that serve the city as a whole. As a result our city government is now more diverse and representative than in many years past.
Much of what Steve Miller has done as mayor has gone unnoticed by the public but he has clearly proven his leadership skills. I strongly encourage everyone to consider giving their vote to Mayor Miller for a second term. He very much deserves it.
Raymond Madsen
Ludington