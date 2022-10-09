In November, voters will have the opportunity to vote on whether or not to make reproductive freedom part of the Michigan constitution. Those who oppose abortion will see the many abortion limitations they have passed over the years canceled if the ballot measure passes. They have never been in favor of any kind of abortion and are now waging a “fear-mongering” campaign as to why Proposal 3 should fail.
Anti-abortion is not just about saving innocent babies. It is about the conservative religious view that men have the right to control the lives of women. Women do not get pregnant by themselves yet men are routinely excused from accountability when women find themselves with an unwanted pregnancy. What if whenever a woman was forced to bear a child she didn’t want, the man who impregnated her was also forced to get a vasectomy? Of course this kind of law would never be passed because it would take away men’s reproductive autonomy.
Religious institutions eventually develop conservative, moderate and liberal subdivisions. Only conservative believers claim the right to impose their beliefs on everyone else. The majority of people in our country support a woman’s right to reproductive autonomy. They are guided by compassion for women and the children they bring into this world rather than by ideology. Every woman should have the right to choose whether or not she has children. No one should be forced to live by someone else’s religious beliefs. That is simply religious supremacy. It is an example of a country moving from a democratic form of government toward becoming a theocracy.
Considerably more that 90% of abortions take place during the first trimester. Later abortions usually involve some sort of significant fetal or maternal abnormality which would endanger the life of the mother or have a negative impact on the life of the child. Yes, there is a heartbeat early in gestation but the developmental level of the brain makes it unlikely that the fetus has any sense of “self.” The most sacred thing anyone ever does in their life is to raise a child. A person guided by compassion rather than ideology understands that it is no gift to be born unwanted. The majority of women who seek abortions already have children. They know what kind of life they can offer their fetus. Their very difficult decision is guided by compassion. Yes, adoption is a choice but being adopted does not always result in a good life for the child, many adoptees mourn the loss of their birth mother, and many birth mothers mourn the loss of the child they gave up for adoption.
The unintended consequences of the reversal of Row vs. Wade will be huge for society:
• Women who are wealthy will continue to get the reproductive services they want.
• Childhood poverty has been steadily increasing, in part because of laws like the Hyde amendment which forbids the use of federal insurance to pay for abortions for poor women. Childhood poverty will only get worse where abortions are banned.
• Children’s mental health will deteriorate even more than it is now because being born unwanted puts a child at high risk for adverse childhood experiences.
• The crime rate, which began to fall in the decades after Roe, will increase when unwanted children enter adolescence and begin to pass on the misery of their lives to their communities.
• Social services for children and families, already at the breaking point, will collapse as more and more families buckle under trying to parent children they didn’t want and can’t afford.
• The population as a whole will increase and our earth, which is already hard pressed to meet the needs of its current population, will be further destroyed impacting the lives of everyone on the planet.
During the Prohibition Era, about 100 years ago, religious supremacists passed legislation and forced their beliefs about alcohol on the nation. People who wanted to drink kept drinking, the death rate increased due to poisonous products sold illegally and lawlessness soared. Prohibition was repealed. How long will it take for the current pro-life voters and politicians to recognize the damage they have done by repealing Roe vs. Wade? Will Michigan join other states that support reproductive freedom or will minority religious beliefs prevail here, too?
Peg Gage
Free Soil