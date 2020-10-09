The Nov. 3 election could signal the end of our country as we know it. I am not voting for a person or a personality.
I am voting for ideals. I am voting first and foremost for the sanctity of life from conception to birth. I am voting for the principles on which our country was founded. I am voting for Constitutional government, for the Electoral College to remain in place as our founders intended, so a few heavily populated liberal states do not control the outcome of elections. I am voting for a Supreme Court that interprets the Constitution as written. I am voting to keep God in the Pledge of Allegiance. I am voting for a strong military, a vibrant economy, my right to keep and bear arms. I am voting for my freedom to worship and also for the recognition that our nation was founded on Biblical principles. I am voting for the ability of anyone to rise above their circumstances and become successful. I am voting for parents to be able to choose how and where their children are educated. And I am voting to teach history, not to erase it or revise it.
I’m voting against abortion, socialism, open borders, sanctuary cities, redistribution of wealth, reparations, government-run healthcare and release of criminals.
Kerry Krentz
Rothbury