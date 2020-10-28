I have hesitated writing this letter for a while. However, a recent letter has pushed me a bit far, and I had to respond. I support the election process, as one of our basic rights in this country. I taught it in my classroom. What I hate about it is why people feel they have to force their political opinions on the rest of us. As soon as the first candidate signs show up in front yards, I get a churning in the pit of my stomach. It's their property and their right.
However I get upset when people begin to infringe upon my and other's rights.
Let's look at that political parade that took place a few weeks ago. That should never have happened. Many people were inconvenienced and made late for work because they couldn't cross their line of cars on U.S. 10 to get to their destination. Was this your intention?
The length of their chosen parade route is disturbing. This parade ran from Custer to Ludington... over half the width of the county. This wasn't a rally at the court house, which would have been appropriate, nor was it a celebration of both parties down a 1-mile parade route. It was a lengthy disruption of a major U.S. highway, that not only inconvenienced the residents trying to go about their business but also put the lives of those on the roads in danger. The participants were having a joy ride at every one else's expense.
While you all were hooting, hollering and blowing your horns you may have frightened someone or caused an accident, and no one would have heard, because you were making too much noise. This wasn't a case of a parade route being blocked off. There was two-way traffic trying to take place around you.
The section of U.S. 10 between Dennis Road and Pere Marquette Highway has many accidents. Why would you parade there? It is a very busy business area. What were you thinking?
What's done is done. Please choose another way to demonstrate your support next time.
Now about that letter I mentioned earlier. The COVID-19 pandemic/crisis has affected many businesses, (and) the Daily News has been affected, too. Like many of the businesses, they are working with a reduced staff. Some (are) working from home and some on a voluntary basis. It has done remarkably well under the circumstances, and I applaud the staff for their efforts to keep us informed. Please don't complain that they didn't report one candidate's campaign appearances. It was repeated several times on the TV, in state and local news. It wasn't a local event.
Sandi Malburg
Amber Township